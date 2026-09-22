Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus files for IPO, issue to be entirely an OFS

Abakkus Asset Manager has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 15 million equity shares, representing a 10 per cent stake in the company.

The entire issue will be an OFS by promoter shareholder Abakkus Expert Professionals LLP, with no fresh issue component.

Led by veteran fund manager Sunil Singhania, Abakkus has a presence across the asset management spectrum. The asset management firm managed average assets of over ₹40,000 crore through its alternative investment funds, portfolio management services (PMS), mutual funds, private equity funds, offshore and other products, according to the DRHP. The company, which entered the MF space in December 2025, has recently crossed the ₹10,000 crore assets under management (AUM) milestone. The company had a 5.25 per cent share in the equity discretionary PMS business, with AUM of ₹18,538 crore in March 2026.