Sunteck Realty jumps 12% after strong Q4 results; pre-sales beat estimates

Sunteck Realty share price: Shares of Sunteck Realty, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, surged around 12 per cent to hit a high of ₹382.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported in-line results for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 09:50 AM, Sunteck Realty share price was trading 9.55 per cent higher at ₹373.40, compared to the previous session's close of ₹341 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,417.30 levels, down by 159.30 points or 0.65 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,490 crore. The stock has recovered nearly 41 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹270.75 touched on March 30, 2026.

Sunteck Realty Q4 results highlights In the Q4FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹63 crore , up 26 per cent compared to ₹50 crore in the year-ago period. Sunteck Realty's revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹339 crore, up 64.6 per cent from ₹206 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 40.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹97 crore compared to ₹69 crore in the year-ago period. However, Ebitda margin slipped to 29 per cent from 33 per cent. For the full FY26, revenue came in at ₹1,124 crore, up 32 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹853 crore in the previous year.

On the operational front, the company's pre-sales jumped 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,064 crore in Q4FY26, and 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,157 crore in FY26. Collections came in strong at ₹432 crore for the quarter and ₹1,433 crore for the year, marking growth of 39 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. Sunteck Realty reported a strong net cash flow surplus of around ₹552 crore in FY26, reflecting a 48 per cent Y-o-Y increase. The company’s net debt-to-equity ratio remained robust at 0.06x. The company added three strategic projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the year, expanding its development pipeline by ₹50 billion in estimated GDV. These include redevelopment and JDA projects at Andheri and Mira Road, along with an outright land acquisition near Mumbai airport.

Brokerages on Sunteck Realty According to Equirus Securities, Sunteck delivered a healthy pre-sales performance during the quarter (beating estimates), primarily driven by newly launched projects such as Goregaon Avenue 5th and steady sustenance sales. For FY26, the company reported 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth in pre-sales, which is in line with management guidance, reflecting a healthy overall performance and sustained growth momentum. SBI Securities said that, supported by a strong Mumbai development pipeline, multiple upcoming launches, and a sizeable new project base, the company is well positioned for growth ahead. At the current market price (CMP) of ₹341, the stock is trading at FY27E/FY28E Bloomberg consensus P/E multiples of 15.7x and 12.5x, respectively, with a medium-term fair value estimated at ₹435.