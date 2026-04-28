Gaurav Sharma, head of equity at Globe Capital, said that the rise in power demand has brought Suzlon Energy and other companies into the spotlight. In the renewable energy space, especially the wind energy, there are not many companies trading at valuations like Suzlon.

He said that Suzlon's valuation appears to be relatively cheap when compared with the rival INOX Wind.

"Suzlon saw a sharp fall during the broader market decline, which brought its valuation down. That dip is now reflecting in the recent recovery," he said. Suzlon Energy share price target

"So, this kind of move is not surprising. From our perspective, it was expected. Any dip at current levels can be seen as a buying opportunity. The stock will gradually move towards the ₹65-70 range over the next one to two quarters," he said.

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial said that in an El Nino year, peak power demand during hot and humid evenings is similar to solar hour demand; hence, there is more stress on supply at night when 80GW of solar generation is not there. Wind energy has a strong diurnal complementarity with solar. Also, 80 per cent of annual wind generation occurs during the southwest monsoon (May to September) when power deficit is expected.