Suzlon Energy shares drop nearly 10% after Q1 PAT falls 6%; revenue up 22%

Suzlon Energy's share price came under pressure on Tuesday, dropping nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a mixed bag of numbers in the June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

Suzlon Energy's profit for the April-June quarter fell 6 per cent to ₹305 crore compared to ₹324 crore profit reported in the June quarter last year. Revenue for the period stood at ₹3,829 crore, a growth of 22 per cent from last year's figure of ₹3,132 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹595 crore, a marginal dip from last year's

₹599 crore Ebitda in the June quarter last year. The company's margins narrowed by 350 basis points to 15.5 per cent from 19 per cent last year.

At 2:51 PM, Suzlon Energy's share price was trading 8.71 per cent lower at ₹48.54 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.09 per cent at 23,973.65. In intraday trade, the stock declined 9.4 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹48.06 per share. Vipin Kumar AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that following its quarterly numbers, Suzlon fell sharply and breached its three-month congestion range to the downside which is a short-term negative development. "Going forward, we expect it to test the ₹44–₹42 zone in the near term, which should act as strong support. Hence, we suggest traders wait for some stability around the ₹44–₹42 level before initiating fresh positions," he said.