Suzlon Energy soars 7%, trades at 7-month high; what's driving stock?

Suzlon Energy share price movement

Shares of Suzlon Energy hit a 7-month high at ₹59.25, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock was is quoting at its highest level since November 7, 2025.

Today, the stock traded higher for the third straight day, gaining 11 per cent as brokerages remained upbeat on the company on healthy order book and ambitions beyond wind turbines. It hit a 52-week high of ₹68.30 on July 16, 2025.

At 12:37 PM, Suzlon Energy was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹58.15, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped an over three-fold, with a combined 260.91 million shares representing 1.9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Suzlon Energy’s stock price? Suzlon reveals its growth ambition of 10 GW renewable energy (RE) Sales & 70 GW of Assets Under Management (AUM). Suzlon is evolving from a pure-play wind original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to a wind-first full-stack renewable energy solutions company built to serve the new energy intensive world. Suzlon 2.0 is anchored by a new business architecture comprising of Wind-First Full stack RE Tech Solutions, RE project development company (DevCo), RE Projects, and RE Asset Management. Suzlon in a press release said that the company is entering a transformative growth phase - Suzlon 2.0 with a clear ambition to become one of the world’s most integrated renewable energy companies.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE By FY31, the company aims to expand annual renewable energy sales fourfold to 10 GW, grow its order book to 15 GW, and scale its AUM fourfold to 70 GW, building a strong annuity-led business. This growth will be supported by a around 40 per cent market share in India’s wind market, 3 GW export order intake, and a shift towards a higher-value mix by targeting at around 60 per cent volume contribution from RE DevCo. Brokerage view on Suzlon Energy India requires 10 GW of annual wind power additions by 2030. Historically, Suzlon commands a one-third market share, driven by its technological leadership, manufacturing excellence, and robust lifetime product support.

The new variable is Suzlon 2.0, a meaningful pivot from being a turbine supplier to an integrated RE developer spanning all technologies, and AMS through an RE DevCo, which can significantly expand addressable revenue/MW. The AMS annuity target of 70GW versus 18GW presently is the highest-quality earnings stream in the mix. If executed well, the most important earnings driver over the next 3-5 years may not be turbine deliveries alone, but the expansion of the 70GW+ AMS and integrated RE solutions business, which could materially improve revenue visibility, margins and valuation multiples, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

For now, the brokerage firm said they maintain a 'BUY' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹65 considering the company’s healthy order book and ambitions beyond wind turbines. “We would prefer to wait for evidence of execution rather than the strategy itself. History shows execution complexity – and not demand per se – is usually what determines the success of such transformations,” the brokerage firm said. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe Suzlon’s Investor Day addressed key medium to long term growth concerns by outlining a clear roadmap for expansion and diversification into adjacent renewable energy verticals, which enhance earnings resilience.

While the strategic direction is encouraging, investors are likely to remain focused on execution, capital allocation discipline, and the trajectory of working capital and leverage metrics. The brokerage firm believes Suzlon continues to stand out as the most credible and investible player in the Indian wind space, supported by its strong market position and consistent track record of meeting execution and operational guidance. Analysts reiterate BUY with a target price of ₹65. “We return positive from Suzlon Energy’s Investor Meet 2026, which focused on Suzlon’s next growth leg, which would transition the company into being a full stack RE solutions provider over the coming years,” analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities said.