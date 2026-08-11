Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) shares have delivered a spectacular return over the past year. According to exchange data, the stock has surged 75 per cent in 2026 so far and spurted 620 per cent in one year, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators for investors.

Notably, Swan Defence acquired Reliance Naval and Engineering in 2023, and shares of the shipbuilding and heavy engineering firm recommenced trading on the bourses in January 2025.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch | Q1 results on Aug 11 Why Swan Defence shares are rising Since then, the stock has witnessed an extraordinary rally, rising from ₹42 in January 2025 to ₹2,749 on August 10, 2026, translating into an appreciation of around 6,500 per cent. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹14,000 crore, according to exchange data.

Analysts attribute the spectacular rally to a combination of corporate restructuring, major export order wins and broad macro tailwinds for the defence manufacturing sector. However, they advise against fresh buying at current valuations and recommend waiting for a correction. “A substantial part of the price movement should be seen in the context of the NCLT resolution process, which led to a reduction and restructuring of the equity base, along with the extremely limited free float,” Sourav Choudhary, MD, Raghunath Capital, said. As per exchange data, the company’s free float accounts for 10 per cent of its total market capitalisation. He added that the entry of the new promoter group has also boosted confidence among shareholders.

Analysts said the company’s fundamental outlook warrants close monitoring. According to the Q4FY26 investor presentation, the company has aggressively upgraded its infrastructure over the past year, strengthened its operational capabilities and scaled up its execution teams. It also has a significant asset base that positions it to participate in India’s multi-year shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure cycle. At the same time, it has diversified revenue streams across newbuilds, repairs & refits, and heavy engineering. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: UltraTech Cement, IndiGo drive 400 pts losses in Sensex; Nifty around 24,450 The company reported an adjusted PAT of ₹34.5 crore for fiscal year 2026 (adjusting the impact of an exceptional loss on account of the sale of legacy OSVs), while total income stood at ₹440 crore.