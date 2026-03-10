Home / Markets / News / Swan Defence slips 4% as promoter proposes to sell 5.01% stake via OFS

Swan Defence slips 4% as promoter proposes to sell 5.01% stake via OFS

The selling pressure came after the promoter, Hazel Infra, proposed to sell 5.01 per cent of equity shares through offer for sale (OFS)

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Swan Defence And Heavy Industries shares slipped 4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,922 per share. At 10:03 AM, Swan Defence share price was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,951. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 77,876.95. 
 
The selling pressure came after the promoter, Hazel Infra, proposed to sell 5.01 per cent of equity shares through offer for sale (OFS). 
 
“We wish to inform you that the company has received a communication from Hazel Infra Limited (HIL), a promoter of the Company, expressing their intention to evaluate a proposal to sell approx. 5.01 per cent of equity shares of the company through the offer for sale (OFS) mechanism, specifically through the stock exchange mechanism as per Sebi circulars,” the filing read. 
 
The objective of this potential sale is to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS).
 
As of the date of this letter, the proposal is under evaluation. The company will make further disclosures upon receiving final confirmation from the promoter. Hazel Infra is the major promoter in the company, holding 94.91 per cent stake as of December 2025. 
 
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) is India’s largest shipyard, accounting for 30 per cent of the country’s shipbuilding capacity. Located on the west coast in Gujarat, the shipyard is strategically positioned near key global trade routes and maritime hubs, offering comprehensive multi-modal connectivity. 
 
Spread across over 600 acres, SDHI features one of the largest dry docks in the world (662m x 65m), capable of supporting vessel builds up to 400,000 DWT. The facility includes one of India’s largest fabrication sites within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with 2.41 million sq. ft. of covered shed space and an annual steel fabrication capacity of 144,000 MT.
 
SDHI provides facilities for the new build and repair of commercial and defence vessels, as well as repairs for jack-up rigs and offshore vessels. It also handles heavy fabrication for offshore projects in oil & gas, yellow goods, and offshore wind farms. A step-down subsidiary of the diversified conglomerate Swan Corp, SDHI is positioned to support India’s goal of becoming a top-five shipbuilding nation by 2047. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 580 points, Nifty above 24,200; auto, pharma stocks advance

Natco rallies 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving pharma stock?

Axis Direct upgrades Coal India to 'Buy'; sees demand tailwinds ahead

Infosys, HCL Tech FY27 guidance may steer IT stocks amid AI fears: HSBC

Oberoi Realty growth story intact, says Antique; reaffirms 'Buy' rating

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Domestic markets

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story