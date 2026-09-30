Swastika Infra shares debut at 8% premium, beat grey market estimate

Swastika Infra shares made a robust debut on exchanges on Wednesday, ahead of the grey market premium.

Swastika Infra opened at ₹200 per share on the NSE and the BSE, reflecting a premium of 8.11 per cent over the issue price of ₹185.

The offer received bids for 4.81 crore shares as against 63.35 lakh shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.22 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) category subscribed 18.50 times The initial public offer (IPO) of Swastika Infra was subscribed 7.60 times.

Swastika Infra IPO Details

The IPO of Swastika Infra opened for subscription on 23 September 2026 and closed on 25 September 2026. The price band was fixed at ₹175 to ₹185 per share. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹128.50 crore and an offer for sale of 17.50 lakh equity shares by promoters, promoter group members and other selling shareholders. The post-issue promoter and promoter group shareholding is expected to stand at 57.36 per cent.

On 22 September 2026, the company's board finalised allocation of 26.08 lakh equity shares to six anchor investors at ₹185 per share.