Swiggy gains 6% after foreign investment hits 49.76%; IOCC status in focus
The company has informed the exchanges that total foreign investment in Swiggy stood at approximately 49.76 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital as of July 6, 2026SI Reporter New Delhi
Swiggy Share Price:
Shares of quick-commerce platform Swiggy
were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after the company announced an update on foreign investment in the company.
Following the announcement, the company's share price climbed 6.37 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹264.2 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The counter has recouped 12 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹235.75 apiece touched last week on June 30, 2026.
Although the counter has trimmed the gains partially, it continues to see solid demand from investors. At around 02:21 PM on Tuesday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹262.49 apiece, up 5.69 per cent from its previous close. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50
was seen at 24,454, up 23 points or 0.10 per cent.
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 25 million equity shares of Swiggy, estimated to be worth nearly ₹634 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today. At the current market price, the quick-commerce platform has a market capitalisation of ₹72,458.23 crore on the NSE.
Swiggy shares update on foreign investment
The company has informed the exchanges that total foreign investment in Swiggy stood at approximately 49.76 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital as of July 6, 2026, in terms of its endeavour to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.
"The Company wishes to inform that as of July 06, 2026, the aggregate foreign investment in Swiggy Limited, including foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment, and other indirect foreign investment, stands at approximately 49.76% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company on a fully diluted basis, as per data available from the designated depository," said Swiggy in an exchange filing on the NSE.
Swiggy, however, has further clarified that the above does not, by itself, result in any change to the ownership or control status of the Company, nor does it have any impact on the share capital, management, business operations, voting rights, or rights attached to the equity shares of the Company. Any material development in this regard, Swiggy said, will be disclosed in accordance with applicable law. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Share | MCX, BSE shares fall up to 5.5% | HDFC Bank up 5%
The disclosure comes weeks after Swiggy failed to secure shareholder approval for amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA), which were proposed to facilitate its transition into an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC). The special resolution received 72.36 per cent shareholder approval, below the 75 per cent threshold required for passage.