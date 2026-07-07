Swiggy gains 6% after foreign investment hits 49.76%; IOCC status in focus

Following the announcement, the company's share price climbed 6.37 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹264.2 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. The counter has recouped 12 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹235.75 apiece touched last week on June 30, 2026.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 25 million equity shares of Swiggy, estimated to be worth nearly ₹634 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today. At the current market price, the quick-commerce platform has a market capitalisation of ₹72,458.23 crore on the NSE.

Swiggy shares update on foreign investment

The company has informed the exchanges that total foreign investment in Swiggy stood at approximately 49.76 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital as of July 6, 2026, in terms of its endeavour to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.