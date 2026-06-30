Swiggy hits new all-time low, down 8% in June; JM Financial lowers target

Analysts at JM Financial believe that 1QFY27 will reinforce the widening divergence between Blinkit and Instamart, with the former likely to outperform; they lowered target price on Swiggy to ₹250.

Swiggy hits new all-time low; stock down 62 per cent from its peak. (Photo: Shutterstock)