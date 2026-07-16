Swiggy shares rise 5%; why Street likes its latest growth strategy

Shares of food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy gained nearly 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, a day after the company said its quick commerce arm Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) to launch an on-demand liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service.

The stock rose as much as 4.81 per cent to an intraday high of ₹283 on the NSE. At around 12:33 PM, it was trading at ₹277, up 2.89 per cent from its previous close. The benchmark Nifty 50 was up 64 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 24,145.

Ponmudi R, founder & CEO at Enrich Money noted that market is rewarding Swiggy for expanding beyond grocery and food delivery into high-frequency essential services. "The HPCL partnership is strategically important because it broadens Instamart's addressable market and increases customer engagement without requiring Swiggy to build a new distribution network from scratch."

However, he also said that the immediate earnings impact may be limited. "Margins on LPG deliveries may not be very high initially, the increase in customer lifetime value and cross-selling opportunities could improve operating leverage over time," Ponmudi said. Instamart-HPCL partnership Swiggy's partnership with HPCL marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart. The service will initially be launched in Bengaluru, allowing customers to order HP Navya, a lightweight, corrosion-resistant LPG cylinder designed for modern households. The HP Navya cylinder features a translucent body, enabling users to easily check the remaining LPG level. Alongside this, customers will also have the option to order the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder.

Customers can order cylinders without an existing domestic LPG connection, making this a flexible, on-demand option for a wider range of consumers. This includes students, working professionals and smaller households. Outlook for Swiggy post partnership The market reaction signals confidence in Swiggy’s quick-commerce execution, super-app potential, and ability to drive higher engagement/AOV in a competitive market. The pilot is innovative (India’s first QC LPG delivery) but modest in immediate scale, more about strategic momentum than transformation, noted Santosh Meena, head of research at swastika investmart. He added, "The outlook remains positive on Swiggy. The food delivery arm is profitable, Instamart is scaling with innovations, hence expect continued revenue growth and narrowing losses if execution holds. However, valuation remains sensitive to QC share and profitability."

For sectoral outlook, India's new-age internet companies remain constructive over the next 12-18 months, Ponmudi said. Investors are gradually shifting their focus from aggressive growth to sustainable profitability, cash flow generation and operational discipline. Companies that demonstrate improving unit economics while maintaining growth are likely to command premium valuations, he added. "For Swiggy, quick-commerce execution, contribution margin improvement and operating leverage will be the key factors to watch. Strategic initiatives such as the HPCL partnership reinforce the long-term growth narrative, but sustained re-rating will require consistent improvement in earnings visibility," Ponmudi added. Technical Outlook Technically, Swiggy appears to be in a long-term base-building phase after correcting nearly 62 per cent from its post-listing highs, Ponmudi said.