Swiggy trims losses, up 4% from day's low post Q1; MOFSL sees 18% upside

Swiggy share price: Shares of food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy came under heavy selling pressure in early trade on Friday after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The loss, however, narrowed on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent lower at ₹290 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹280.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 5.3 per cent within the first few minutes of trade.

However, it staged a sharp recovery and was trading at ₹293 apiece as of 9:30 AM. More than 11 million shares of the company changed hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. Swiggy Q1 results

For the June quarter (Q1 FY27), Swiggy has reported a net loss of ₹791 crore on a consolidated basis. The company's net loss narrowed from ₹1,197 crore posted in a year ago period, driven by strong revenue growth. During the quarter under review, Swiggy's revenue from operations increased to ₹6,812 crore, from ₹4,961 crore clocked in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In a letter to shareholders, Swiggy Co-founder, MD & Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said Instamart (quick commerce ar) hit break-even contribution target in May 2026 with an overall contribution at -0.2 per cent of gross order value (GOV) in Q1. The Adjusted Ebitda losses for the segment narrowed to ₹778 crore.

Swiggy stock: MOFSL keep 'Buy' Post Q1 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shared a constructive view on Swiggy and retained its 'Buy' rating. The brokerage has revised its target price for Swiggy to ₹350, implying an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹295.91. Analysts said that Swiggy net revenue was slightly above the estimate, while Instamart's contribution margin improved to -0.2 per cent in Q1, versus -1.8 per cent in 4QFY26, reaching the breakeven level. Following contribution breakeven, analysts said that the focus is now shifting back toward growth, with contribution margins expected to remain largely range-bound between breakeven and around 1 per cent negative over the next few quarters.