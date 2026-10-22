Swiggy slips 26% in 1 month, hits record low; stock down 46% from IPO price

Swiggy share price movement

Share price of food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC) firm Swiggy , which owns Instamart, hit a new low of ₹209.65, falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals ahead of the financial results for the second quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27) today.

According to the shareholding pattern disclosed by the company, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their holding in Swiggy by more than 5 percentage points.

In the past month, the company's stock price slipped 26 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Currently, Swiggy quotes 46 per cent lower against its issue price of ₹390 per share. It tanked 66 per cent from its record high of ₹617 touched on December 23, 2024. The company made its stock market debut on November 13, 2024.

At 11:23 AM on Thursday, Swiggy quoted 4 per cent lower at ₹213.35, compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined nearly 14 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Swiggy to announce Q2 results on Thursday Swiggy informed exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 22, 2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2026. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.7 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 131 cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories.

Meanwhile, for the first quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), Swiggy’s net loss stood at ₹791 crore, narrowing 34 per cent from ₹1,197 crore a year earlier. The food and grocery delivery company posted a loss of ₹800 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,812 crore in the June quarter, from ₹4,961 crore. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE However, in August 2026, Swiggy laid out long-term growth targets, aiming to achieve ₹10,000 crore adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by fiscal 2031 (FY31), as it aggressively expands its QC business Instamart. The company, which is yet to turn a profit since listing in 2024, reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹2,871 crore in fiscal 2026. It expects to become profitable as it scales both its quick-commerce and food delivery businesses.

FPIs reduces stake in Swiggy; DIIs increase holdingin Swiggy Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reduced their holdings in Swiggy by more than 5 percentage points during Q2, as per the shareholding pattern. As of September 30, 2026, FPI held an 8.55 per cent stake in Swiggy, against 13.96 per cent at the end of the June 30, 2026 quarter (Q1), data shows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) including mutual funds, however, increased their holding to 29 per cent in Q2, from 22.77 per cent in Q1. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Swiggy post Q1 results While contribution margins largely reached breakeven, EBITDA profitability remains a different challenge. The business now requires around ₹6,000 crore net order values (NOV) to achieve an EBITDA breakeven. Based on analysts' estimates, however, this is still at least three years away (FY30E), underscoring the difficulty of making money in the quick commerce business, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update.