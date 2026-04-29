Swiggy slips 3% on huge volumes; what's making the Street nervous?

Swiggy share price today

Food delivery and quick commerce major Swiggy continued to face selling pressure on Wednesday. Shares of the company fell 3 per cent to ₹272.50 on the BSE in the intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise strong market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.3 per cent at 77,920 at 01:02 PM.

The average trading volumes on Swiggy's counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 11.5 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

The stock is quoting lower for a fifth straight trading day, falling 7.5 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹256.40 on April 2, 2026. The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹473 on September 19, 2025.

What's making Street nervous about Swiggy stock? With an extensive footprint in food delivery (FD), Swiggy Food has collaborated with over 2.7 lakh restaurants across more than 720 cities. Instamart, its quick commerce (QC) platform, meanwhile, operates in 131 cities, delivering groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories. Swiggy's peer group company, Eternal, has also shared weak commentary on margin front amid high competition, aggressive discounting, and moderating growth. This, Eternal said, can have adverse impact on the margins in the near-term, though the company endevors to achieve Ebitda margin of 5-6 per cent in the long-run. Eternal is the parent firm of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit.

"High competition can have adverse impact in certain periods of time, like the one we are going through now, where aggressive discounting is leading to poor-quality growth centred around select low-margin SKUs," Eternal said in its shareholders' letter. However, over the long-term, Eternal said good competition will aid the company's growth as well as the growth of the market over the next few years. "That is because when multiple players simultaneously invest in infrastructure, acquire customers, and build awareness for the category, the overall market expands faster than any single player could achieve alone," Eternal's management said, adding they have seen this play out even over the last three years.

CHECK Q4 Results Today In a mature, saturated market, competition is zero-sum. "But quick commerce is a nascent category that is still being created, and has a long way to go before it becomes a zero sum game," it added. Brokerage views on Swiggy Swiggy Instamart is mired in a growth-versus-profitability deadlock due to a fixation on meeting contribution margin guidance, thereby stunting the scale-up required for long-term viability. Despite a fortified balance sheet following the recent fund-raise, management's apparent reluctance to compete full-on is racking up market share loss, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a company update.

In fact, the brokerage firm fears this strategy, if not recalibrated, would put the business in an orbit of irrelevance soon, particularly as traditional ecommerce incumbents accelerate their QC expansion. Therefore, any near-term narrowing of absolute losses should be seen as a temporary patch-up rather than a sustainable structural gain, it said. Given no clear visibility of a credible turnaround, analysts argue Instamart, with its current strategy, will only destruct value for Swiggy shareholders, even if its FD segment surprises positively. "Under these circumstances, the best possible outcome for investors is to hope that a larger player acquires Swiggy. Till any telltale signs to this effect emerge, we recommend investors avoid the stock," the brokerage firm said with a target price of ₹270 per share.

QC in India is a fiercely competitive battleground - more so than FD. The urban consumer has shifted the first purchase impulse to QC platforms; what began as convenience is now becoming a habit, noted BNP Paribas India. With the large revenue opportunity ahead, the industry is in a land-grab phase with players densifying their store networks, expanding products assortment and using pricing/discounts as a lever, to gain market share, it added. QC remains a highly competitive space. In recent months, the brokerage firm has seen slightly tempered aggression from the existing players, but new entrants remain aggressive through rapid dark store additions.