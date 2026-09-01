Symbiotec Pharmalab makes tepid market debut, lists at par with IPO price

Symbiotec Pharmalab share price today: Shares of pharma and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, with the stock listing largely in line with its issue price of ₹988.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹978.20, down ₹9.80 or 0.99 per cent from the issue price.

On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹988, unchanged from the issue price.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6,285.53 crore, according to BSE data.

Following a muted listing, Symbiotec Pharmalab shares attracted buying interest, rising 4.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,032.25 on NSE. Symbiotec Pharmalab 's listing was well below GMP expectations, which had indicated a listing gain of around 18-19 per cent for IPO investors.

Symbiotec Pharmalab stock: Should you buy? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that Symbiotec Pharmalab is a global leader in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone APIs, a specialized business with high entry barriers due to complex manufacturing and strict regulatory approvals. However, at ~57x P/E, it is priced richer than its FY26 return ratios justify (ROE ~11.2 per cent, ROCE ~11.6 per cent). The ₹1,757 crore issue was mostly an OFS by promoters and PE investors - only ₹150 crore actually goes to the company for growth. The flat listing suggests the market isn't excited about the valuation right now. As of 10:30 am, the stock was trading 2.8 per cent higher at ₹1,016, with more than 10 million shares changing hands. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded flat with a negative bias at 24,070.

"For someone allotted shares, this isn't a stock to chase for quick gains; it suits investors willing to hold long-term for the API leadership story. Keep a stop loss around ₹930 (about 5 per cent below listing) — if it breaks that, exit and don't average down," she said. Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO details The initial public offering of Symbiotec Pharmalab was subscribed 71.26 times. The IPO received bids for 93,52,49,700 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer. ALSO READ: Hy-Tech Engineers makes strong debut, lists at 42% premium on NSE The category for QIBs received 172.03 times subscription, while the portion meant for NIIs was subscribed 73.63 times, and that of retail investors received 12.96 times subscription. The initial public offering of Symbiotec Pharmalab was subscribed 71.26 times. The IPO received bids for 93,52,49,700 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer.