Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1

Syngene International share price: Shares of contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) firm Syngene International plunged more than 9 per cent to hit a 52-week low in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27).
The company said its bottom line was impacted by lower revenue and employee separation costs.
The stock opened sharply lower at ₹391 and slipped to a low of ₹375.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 8.8 per cent lower at ₹377.80, with around 2 million shares changing hands. Syngene International Q1 results
Its revenue from operations in the reporting quarter declined to ₹736 crore as compared to ₹874.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at ₹767 crore in the June quarter, as against ₹790.9 crore on an annualised basis.
The company recognised an additional amount of ₹13.5 crore pertaining to termination benefits and disclosed under 'exceptional items'.
Syngene International stock: Analyst view
Hitesh Rathi, research analyst at Angel One, said that the technical setup of Syngene International remains uninspiring, with the stock continuing to exhibit a well-defined downtrend, characterised by a series of lower highs and lower lows.
That said, the recent Weak Breakout formation near the ₹400–395 zone has helped establish an important intermediate support band, from where buyers have shown some willingness to defend prices. However, this support remains critical to the stock's near-term outlook.
"A decisive breakdown below the ₹400–395 support zone would, in all probability, trigger a fresh leg of the ongoing downtrend and pave the way for a much deeper correction. Until the stock exhibits a meaningful trend reversal, the overall technical structure remains firmly aligned to the downside," he said. ======================================================
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