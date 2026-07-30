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Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1

Syngene International has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹9 crore in Q1 FY27, as against a net profit of ₹86.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Syngene International share price
Syngene International tumbles 9%, hits 52-week low after posting loss in Q1
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Syngene International share price: Shares of contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) firm Syngene International plunged more than 9 per cent to hit a 52-week low in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27).
 
The company said its bottom line was impacted by lower revenue and employee separation costs.
 
The stock opened sharply lower at ₹391 and slipped to a low of ₹375.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 8.8 per cent lower at ₹377.80, with around 2 million shares changing hands.  Syngene International Q1 results
 
Earlier on Wednesday, Syngene International reported a consolidated net loss of ₹9 crore in Q1, compared with a consolidated net profit of ₹86.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
Its revenue from operations in the reporting quarter declined to ₹736 crore as compared to ₹874.5 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Total expenses stood at ₹767 crore in the June quarter, as against ₹790.9 crore on an annualised basis.
 
The company recognised an additional amount of ₹13.5 crore pertaining to termination benefits and disclosed under 'exceptional items'. 
Syngene International stock: Analyst view
 
Hitesh Rathi, research analyst at Angel One, said that the technical setup of Syngene International remains uninspiring, with the stock continuing to exhibit a well-defined downtrend, characterised by a series of lower highs and lower lows. 
 
That said, the recent Weak Breakout formation near the ₹400–395 zone has helped establish an important intermediate support band, from where buyers have shown some willingness to defend prices. However, this support remains critical to the stock's near-term outlook.
 
"A decisive breakdown below the ₹400–395 support zone would, in all probability, trigger a fresh leg of the ongoing downtrend and pave the way for a much deeper correction. Until the stock exhibits a meaningful trend reversal, the overall technical structure remains firmly aligned to the downside," he said.  ======================================================
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
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Topics :The Smart InvestorSyngene InternationalQ1 resultsStock Market Todaystock market tradingMarkets NewsMarketsBuzzing stocksbuzzing stock

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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