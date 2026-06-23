Syrma SGS Technology share price

Share price of Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma SGS) hit a new high of ₹1,421, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 77,145 at 11:13 AM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company soared 37 per cent, as against a near 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It more-than-doubled or zoomed 100 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹709.70. The stock skyrocketed 185 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹498.60 touched on June 23, 2025.

What’s driving Syrma SGS stock price on Tuesday? Syrma SGS Technology informed that the company entered into a joint venture (JV) with Japan-based Kaga Electronics to establish a technologically advanced EMS manufacturing facility in India focused on serving Japanese customers. Syrma will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, while Kaga will own 40 per cent, with an initial equity investment of ~₹25 crore. Kaga Electronics is a leading Japanese electronics solutions provider with strong capabilities in electronic components distribution, EMS manufacturing and supply-chain management, serving customers across industrial, automotive and consumer electronics segments. READ | Info Edge gains 4% as investors cheer letter to shareholders; buy or wait? The partnership provides Syrma access to Kaga’s extensive Japanese OEM network, potentially accelerating customer acquisition and export growth. Syrma’s current export stands at ~25 per cent of revenue with relatively higher margins. This JV will open opportunities for Syrma’s export market. Also, this JV could strengthen Syrma’s positioning in high-value electronics manufacturing through technology collaboration, supply-chain integration and deeper participation in Japan-linked global supply chains, ICICI Securities said in a note.