Syrma SGS soars 25% in 3 weeks, at new high; should you buy, hold or sell?

Syrma SGS Technology share price

Share price of Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma SGS) hit a new high of ₹1,276, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

In the past three weeks, the stock price of the Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing company soared 25 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 101 per cent from its January 2026 low of ₹634.15. The stock gained 157 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹498.60 touched on June 23, 2025.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At 10:18 AM; Syrma SGS was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹1,277, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Syrma SGS overview, outlook Syrma SGS offers a comprehensive range of services, including Product Design, Assembly (PCBA & Box Build), Quick Prototyping, and Tester Development Services, positioning us as a catalyst for growth in the industry. In addition to EMS, Syrma SGS also provides OEM solutions for RFID tags & inlays, high-frequency magnetic components, and electro-mechanicals. The financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was a strong year of execution for Syrma SGS. The company delivered 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to ₹4,819 crore, with operating EBITDA expanding significantly to ₹545 crore, ahead of what the company indicated at the start of the year.

Syrma SGS strengthened its presence in higher quality verticals such as Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare and Defence, while exports grew 41 per cent and crossed ₹1,200 crore, reflecting growing global confidence in the company’s capabilities. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates “With the consolidation of Elcome in Defence, the Elemaster JV in high-reliability Industrial & Railways electronics, and our foray into the component ecosystem through the printed circuit board (PCB) project, we are building new growth verticals that make Syrma SGS a broader and more resilient electronics manufacturing platform for FY27 and beyond.” the management said. Syrma SGS – Should you buy, hold or sell? Syrma SGS is undergoing a structural transformation in its business model, moving toward more value-added ventures. These changes are beginning to reflect in better revenue quality and margin expansion.

Syrma is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing complexity and localization of global electronics supply chains, with management estimating its blended TAM opportunity at ~$600b. Its design-led capabilities and export oriented manufacturing ecosystem strengthen its positioning in higher-value electronics outsourcing opportunities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the company update report. The brokerage firm believes the company’s growth trajectory will remain strong, backed by: 1) its focus on low-volume, high-margin business; 2) an increase in exports; 3) increasing share of revenue in the industrial, automotive, and MedTech segments; 4) a foray into bare PCB, HDI, and CCL manufacturing; and 5) its expansion into new verticals, such as defense and potential entry into renewables.