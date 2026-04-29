Home / Markets / News / Taiwan's equity market overtakes Canada's to become world's sixth largest

Taiwan's equity market overtakes Canada's to become world's sixth largest

Taiwan surpasses Canada as the sixth-largest equity market, powered by AI-driven chip stocks and the meteoric rise of TSMC

stock market highlights
Representative Image
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Taiwan’s equity market has overtaken Canada’s to become the world’s sixth largest, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence-linked shares and the rapid rise of chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.  
The total market capitalization of Taiwan-listed companies has surged more than 35% this year to $4.47 trillion, while Canada’s has climbed about 5% to $4.44 trillion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. TSMC, which makes up nearly 45% of the local equity benchmark, has seen its market value swell to $1.8 trillion during the period.  
The crossover shows how index composition is shaping national equity fortunes. Taiwan’s tech-heavy market has ridden a wave of global craze for semiconductors and AI, while Canada’s resource- and finance-driven benchmark has delivered more modest returns amid volatile commodity prices and moderating economic growth. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Local growth powers Maruti Suzuki India outlook despite margin pressure

Dhan rolls out 'Gold Vault' with MCX-linked pricing; MMT eyes India listing

Cities near Mumbai likely to raise funds via bonds for first time

Sebi sets deadlines for advisers to verify past performance data

Premium

Eternal's stock hinges on delivering robust guidance amid growth push

Topics :Stock MarketCommoditystock marketsStock Market TodayCanadaTaiwan

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story