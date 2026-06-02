Taiwan, South Korea overtake India as AI-driven rally reshapes rankings

India has slipped to seventh place in global market-capitalisation rankings after South Korea overtook it, just a week after Taiwan moved ahead. The rally in the market value of the two Asian chipmaking hubs, fuelled by investor enthusiasm for companies benefiting from the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, has pushed India down from the fourth position it had attained in 2024.

According to Bloomberg data, the combined market capitalisation of listed companies in Taiwan and South Korea stands at just over $5 trillion each, compared with $4.84 trillion for India.

India's relatively stark underperformance reflects not only its limited exposure to the AI supply chain but also domestic macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, relatively weak earnings growth and sustained foreign portfolio investor outflows.