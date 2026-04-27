Tamilnad Mercantile Bank zooms 13% to hit 52-Week high on steady Q4 results

Although the stock pared some of its gains, it continued to trade higher. By 02:48 PM on Monday, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s shares were priced at ₹696.60, up 8.86 per cent from its previous close of ₹639.90 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was up by 207 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 24,105.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q4 results In a filing with the exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported that its total interest earned (Including interest on advances/bills, income on investments, and interest on balances with the Reserve Bank of India and other inter-bank funds) increased by 15.56 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,550.38 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹1,341.68 crore in Q4FY25. For the full financial year, total interest earned rose by 9.98 per cent to ₹5,819.42 crore, compared to ₹5,291.26 crore in FY25. The bank's total income rose 16.22 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, reaching ₹1,792.14 crore, up from ₹1,542.06 crore in the same quarter last year. For FY26, total income increased by 9.03 per cent to ₹6,696.49 crore, compared to ₹6,141.75 crore reported in FY25.

On the expenditure front, the bank's total expenses grew by 11.57 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 to ₹1,269.83 crore, compared with ₹1,138.06 crore in Q4FY25. For FY26, total expenses rose by 10.13 per cent to ₹4,841.26 crore, up from ₹4,396.01 crore in FY25. CHECK Q4 Results Today The lender’s net profit witnessed a strong growth of 28.01 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, rising to ₹373.65 crore, compared to ₹291.90 crore in Q4FY25. For FY26, net profit increased by 13.10 per cent to ₹1,337.55 crore, up from ₹1,182.61 crore in FY25. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank dividend details The bank also announced that its board of directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share (125 per cent of the face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The bank further said that the dates for the AGM and the record date for dividend payment will be announced in due course.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank surged on the first trading session of the week, rising as much as 13.29 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹725 during intra-day trading on the NSE. This uptick came after the private sector lender reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26) and the full financial year FY26. Along with the results, the bank also announced a dividend for its shareholders.