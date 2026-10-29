Tanla Platforms, HBL Engineering, Bharti Hexacom stock ideas by Jatin Gedia

Stock market outlook: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi expects the pullback in Nifty to continue citing positive cues from the daily and hourly momentum indicators.

Stocks to buy today: Jatin Gedia recommends Tanla Platforms, HBL Engineering, Bharti Hexacom.