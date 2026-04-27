Tanla Platforms jumps 15% on announcing healthy Q4 results, ₹6 dividend

Tanla Platforms shares spiked 15.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹560.35 per share. However, at 12 PM, Tanla Platform’s share price pared some gains and was trading 13.34 per cent higher at ₹551.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 77,080.72.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its January-March (Q4FY26) results. In Q4, the company reported consolidated net profit at ₹134.32 crore, as compared to ₹117.33 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 14.6 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,177.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,024.3 crore, up 15 per cent.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹191.8 crore, as compared to ₹ 163.5 crore Y-o-Y. “FY26 reflects the strength of our execution, delivering 9.7 per cent revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation. Our financial performance is not just a metric of success, but proof that solving real-world problems through trusted artificial intelligence (AI)-led platforms drives tangible value for our customers and sustainable high-quality growth for their business,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms. The board also declared the second interim dividend for the FY 2025-26 at the rate of ₹6/- per equity share (i.e., 600 per cent) of face value ₹1/- each. Further, the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend shall be April 30, 2026.