Tanla Platforms shares zoom 17% after Q1; PAT rises 20%, revenue up 18%

Tanla Platforms share price today: Tanla Platforms shares surged as much as 17 per cent on Thursday after the company reported strong numbers for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), with net profit rising 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹589.55 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹656 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 12:20 PM, the stock was trading 10.4 per cent higher at ₹620.45. Over 20 million shares had changed hands on the NSE, according to exchange data.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 96 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 23,890.

Tanla Platforms Q1 results For the April-June quarter of FY2027 , Tanla Platforms has reported a 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its profit after tax at ₹142.16 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹118.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue grew by 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,226 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,040 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company said that its Q1 Ebitda stood at ₹201 crore, reflecting a growth of 22.7 per cent on an annual basis, driven by higher gross profit and partially offset by higher indirect expenses.

Uday Reddy, CEO, said that Q1 is a strong start to FY27, with "gross profit and Ebitda growing faster, reflecting an improving quality of growth". "Our objective isn't revenue growth at any cost. It is profitable growth that consistently converts into cash," he said. At the end of the quarter on June 30, 2026, the company said that its free cash flow stood at ₹126 crore, translating into 89 per cent of the total profit. Tanla Platforms stock: Analyst view Hitesh Rathi, research analyst at Angel One, said that Tanla Platforms has remained in a persistent downtrend for quite some time, trading within a well-defined falling channel and forming a series of lower highs and lower lows, characteristic of a sustained bearish trend. That said, the recent downward thrusts have failed to gather meaningful traction, with the stock establishing a strong support base in the ₹440–400 zone.