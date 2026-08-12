Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty View

Having declined more than 300 points from its recent peak of 24,774, the Nifty has moved closer to its 200-day DEMA support at 24,384. A decisive close below this level could drag the index towards the next support at 24,000. On the upside, 24,630 and 24,750 are likely to act as key resistance levels.

Stocks to buy today

Orient Electric | Rating: Buy | CMP: ₹190 | SL: ₹184 | Target: ₹199