Tata Capital shares jump 5% post Q2 show; analysts say margin revival key

Tata Capital shares defied the market sentiment as it rallied 5 per cent in Wednesday's intraday deals following a healthy show in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), with analysts calling margin pressure the "only real concern".

The Tata group stock hit the day's high of ₹315.65 on the BSE, up 4.9 per cent against the last closing price of ₹300.80 amid higher than usual volumes. Over 5 million shares of the company had changed hands of the company on BSE and NSE combined at last check.

As of 11.50 AM, Tata Capital's share price was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹310 while the 30-pack Sensex was down 0.80 per cent at 73,000 levels around the same time.

Tata Capital Q2 results The company reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,660 crore for the September quarter of FY27 compared with ₹1,097 crore in the same period last year. The net interest margins (NIM) fell 9 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ~4.9 per cent, the fourth straight quarterly decline. This was driven by a 13 bps QoQ rise in calculated cost of funds (CoFs) on EBLR and repo-linked bank borrowings, sharper than the 6–7bps rise for large peers. As a result, NII grew only 23 per cent to ₹3,700 crore despite strong AUM growth of 26 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Management retained all its guidance. The company reiterated its medium-term AUM growth guidance of 23-25 per cent. It also expects NIM plus fees to remain stable or improve marginally in 3Q, with a stronger recovery in Q4 FY27, driven by pricing actions and an improving product mix. Tata Capital Q2 review Commenting on the earnings, JM Financial said that with growth and asset quality on track, a NIM turnaround is the key trigger for earnings upgrades. This, the brokerage said, should follow as PLR hikes flow through and high-margin AUM growth catches up with disbursals.