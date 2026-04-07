Tata Capital shares below IPO price; Systematix says Buy for 30% upside

Tata Capital share price target: Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities have turned bullish on Tata Capital Ltd and initiated 'Buy' on the stock, saying "quality franchise is available at reasonable valuations". Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, which made its debut on Dalal Street in October 2025, has failed to generate any meaningful returns for investors. Post flat listing, Tata Capital shares went on to make a 52-week high of ₹367.30, touched on January 20, 2026. However, Tata Capital shares surrendered all the gains and are now well below the IPO level of ₹326. As on Tuesday around 12:30 PM, Tata Capital shares were seen flat with a positive bias at ₹308. At CMP, the Tata Group stock is down 5 per cent from the IPO issue price and 16 per cent from the peak.

Analysts said that they see Tata Capital as a strong long-term play backed by its parentage, which further improves profitability and provides a steady growth outlook. They noted that Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has emerged as one of India’s leading diversified NBFCs, with an AUM of ₹2.6 trillion as of 9MFY26. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Tata Capital also enjoys a CRISIL AAA credit rating and has a structural advantage in brand credibility, funding access, and cost of capital, placing it among the best-funded NBFCs in the sector. Tata Capital share price target

The brokerage has assigned a target of ₹400 on Tata Capital shares, based on 2.7x FY28E P/BV, implying a potential upside of around 30 per cent from the CMP. With the integration of Tata Motors Finance (TMF) completed and earlier internal consolidations now behind, analysts said that the company is gradually transitioning into a phase of more stable growth, improving margins and stronger operating leverage, "positioning it well to deliver sustainable earnings growth over the medium term", said analysts. The brokerage estimates AUM and EPS to grow around 23 per cent and 37 per cent CAGR over FY26-FY28. The PAT is expected to grow by up to 8 per cent, ahead of estimates over FY28.

"Our FY27/FY28 PAT estimates are ~5-8 per cent ahead of consensus largely driven by lower credit costs and higher growth, as we believe the street remains conservative despite the company’s solid execution track record and clear levers for ROA improvement," the brokerage said. Tata Capital's loan book has progressively shifted towards granular segments, with retail/SME/corporate contributing 60 per cent/27 per cent/13 per cent of AUM, respectively. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "The portfolio remains well diversified, with no single product exceeding 20 per cent of loans, and around 79 per cent secured book," analysts said. Tata Capital's margins to improve

Additionally, analysts said that Tata Capital's increasing tilt towards granular, higher-yield retail segments (affordable housing, personal loans and business loans) has supported margin expansion. The yields have improved from 11.6 per cent in FY23 to 12.2 per cent in FY25 and margins surged from 4.9 per cent to 5.1 per cent despite a tight rate environment. "The integration of Tata Motors Finance and a better product mix, alongside lower funding costs, should further aid margins, which we expect to expand by 37 bps to ~5.6 per cent over FY26-28E," the brokerage said. Tata Capital's asset quality, housing finance business

On Tata Capital's asset quality, the brokerage said that it has largely remained stable and expects a turnaround in motor finance. As per the brokerage, housing finance is emerging as a structural growth engine for the group. Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital, is the fourth-largest housing finance company in India by AUM. With a loan book of ₹816 billion, TCHFL has scaled rapidly. According to management, the housing finance segment will remain the key underlying growth engine for the company and is expected to grow faster than the overall loan book.