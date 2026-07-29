Tata Capital up 6% post Q1; MOFSL backs AUM-led growth, sees 10% upside

Tata Capital share price today: Shares of non-banking lender Tata Capital surged as much as 6.5 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported a steady set of numbers for the June quarter (Q1FY27), with net profit rising 56 per cent on an annualised basis.

The stock opened with a gap-up at ₹364.25 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹377.90 on the National Sock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:35 AM, Tata Capital shares were trading 4 per cent higher at ₹369 apiece. More than 5 million shares of the Tata Group company had changed hands within the first 20 minutes of trading.

Tata Capital Q1 results FY27 On Tuesday, Tata Capital informed exchanges that its consolidated profit stood at ₹1,547 crore in the June quarter on a rise in core income and lower provisions as asset quality improved. This reflects a change of 56 per cent from ₹990 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,571 crore in Q1, driven by a 22 per cent expansion in AUM to ₹2.9 trillion. Retail segment AUM, excluding motor finance business, increased to ₹1.43 trillion in Q1, from 1.36 trillion in the March quarter, and ₹1.18 trillion in the June quarter last year. The Motor finance AUM, however, declined to ₹24,445 crore in the quarter versus ₹25,390 crore in the previous quarter, and ₹30,374 crore a year earlier.

In the reporting quarter, asset quality of the lender improved, with the gross stage 3 ratio standing at 1.9 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent in the March quarter, and 2.1 per cent in the June quarter last year. Check Q1 Results Today Tata Capital, which recently entered the gold loan business through an acquisition, announced ambitious targets in the segment, including a five-time increase in AUM over the next three years. Currently, the AUM of the gold loan business stood at ₹708 crore as of March, 2026. Tata Capital share price target Post quarterly results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shared a constructive view on Tata Capital and reiterated its 'Neutral' stance with a target price of ₹390. The target price implies an upside of 10 per cent from the previous close of ₹354.95.

As per MOFSL, Tata Capital's Q1 performance was supported by broad-based momentum across retail, SME and housing segments. While NIMs remained under pressure, declining 15bp Q-o-Q due to an increase in borrowing costs, the company expects margins to expand by 10bp in FY27, supported by a rising contribution from higher-yielding product segments in the coming quarters. The management shared that the targeted RoA improvement will be driven by NIM expansion and operating leverage. Any further improvement in credit costs would provide further levers for RoA expansion. "The company expects to scale up high-margin products and optimise portfolio mix to sustain margin resilience and profitability over the medium term," analysts said.