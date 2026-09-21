Tata Capital shares fall even as Emkay sees growth, asset quality on track

Tata Capital share price traded lower despite Emkay maintaining a bullish stance on the stock following its post-management meeting. Emkay has retained an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹410, implying an upside of 16.5 per cent from the current market price of ₹352. The brokerage said growth, asset quality, credit costs and profitability remain broadly on track with management guidance, while FY25-28 AUM growth guidance of around 23-25% has been maintained.

At 09:20 AM, Tata Capital was down 0.88 per cent at ₹348.25, compared to a 0.16 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. In intraday trading, Tata Capital fell 1.13 per cent at ₹347.

Emkay on Tata Capital Brokerage firm Emkay said, “about a year after listing, Tata Capital continues to impress with its execution, with growth, asset quality, credit costs, and profitability broadly tracking guidance.” Following a management meeting with the company, the brokerage noted that, driven by robust credit demand across the retail, SME, and corporate segments, the company continues to grow within its guided range and expects growth to strengthen further once the Tata Motors Finance book returns to growth from Q3. On the margin front, the impact of stronger growth in high-yielding products should start flowing through from 2H, while Q2 margins are expected to broadly track Q2 levels. On operating leverage and credit costs, the company’s actual experience continues to be better than management's expectations, Emkay said.

On RBI’s Draft Amendment Directions, the brokerage noted that, given that a large portion of SMEs are receiving revolving credit lines from NBFCs and have no such facilities from banks, the deeper reach and origination capabilities of NBFCs and fintechs, and the regulatory framework already considering undrawn overdraft lines in liquidity and capital requirements, it is less likely that the RBI will bar NBFCs from this business, in our view. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts; Nifty Pharma rises 1% as Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs advance Tata Capital Q1FY27 result Tata Capital reported a 56 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,547 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27), supported by healthy loan growth.