"This zone marks the intersection of the prior descending trendline from the October–November 2025 phase and a horizontal support band that has held during earlier tests," explains Mehra.Since the February 2026 highs near ₹365, the price formation has reflected a sequence of consistent lower highs, with each recovery attempt facing fresh selling pressure before it could gather meaningful momentum, the analyst added.Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst highlights that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 33, and approaching oversold territory. The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) lines remain deeply negative, with the gap between the two still widening.Among key levels to track, Mehra reckons that the ₹295–₹290 zone needs to be closely watched in the sessions ahead."A hold above this confluence support could provide the base for a near-term stabilisation or rebound. However, a sustained close below ₹298 would be a meaningful negative development," believes Mehra.On the upside, the stock first needs to reclaim the ₹308–₹310 zone, while a move back above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at ₹320 would be required to meaningfully improve the broader outlook, says the analyst.