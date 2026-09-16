Tata Chem rebounds 14% from intra-day low on huge volume; up 29% in 2 days

Tata Chemicals share price today: Tata Chemicals share price moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹788.50 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deal. The stock price of the Tata group company bounced back 14 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹690.35 amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, Tata Chemicals’ shares zoomed 29 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its non banking finance company (NBFC) licence, which will force a public listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group.

At 11:14 AM, Tata Chemicals was quoting 2 per cent higher at ₹749, compared to a 0.53 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 15.2 million equity shares, representing 6 per cent of the total equity of Tata Chemicals, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Tata Chemicals stock price? Last week, the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a core investment company, which could pave the way for possible listing of the entity and thereby unlock value. ALSO READ: Tata Group firms with stakes in Tata Sons rally on listing expectations Tata Chemicals’ holding in Tata Sons is around 2.5 per cent. Going by the rough-cut valuation, hypothetically the investment value could be ₹10,000-15,000 crore, as per ICICI Securities. However, the brokerage firm expects a prolonged legal battle. That said, the stock may remain in positive territory in the short term, it added.

Tata Chemicals: Overview, outlook Tata Chemicals is a diversified business dealing in basic chemistry products and specialty products. The company has a global presence with key subsidiaries in the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and Kenya, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of soda ash, industrial salt and related products. Tata Chemicals posted a muted performance in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) declining 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹560 crore. However, Indian standalone business outperformed, driven by higher volumes in salt and better realisations in soda ash, bicarbonate, and salt. The business is expected to continue delivering healthy performance on the back of resilient domestic demand, stable pricing, and growth-focused capital allocation toward the non-cyclical business.

International operations remained weak due to lower soda ash realisations and Chinese pricing pressure. The international business is expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to global soda ash oversupply and higher input and logistics costs, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update. The near-term environment remains challenging, with the soda ash demand supply balance yet to meaningfully improve despite expectations of future demand from solar glass and electric vehicles. Benefits from these end-use industries are likely to play out gradually, while the current oversupply persists, the brokerage firm said. Further, diversification from the commodity business (primarily soda ash) to the specialty segment/batteries is also expected to pay off for Tata Chemicals in the medium-to-long run, it added.