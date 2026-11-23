Shares of Tata Chemicals surged as much as 4.5 per cent on Monday amid reports of a potential listing of Tata Sons, in which the company holds a 2.53 per cent stake. Analysts said the implied value of this holding could exceed Tata Chemicals’ current market capitalisation, lending support to the stock.

The company’s counter at 10:41 AM was trading 0.89 per cent higher at ₹645 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.76 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 4.5 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹668 per share.

Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental research at SBI Securities, attributed the current spike in share price to reports about the potential listing of Tata Sons with a market cap of ₹10 lakhs crore and above. He added that “Tata Chemicals holds a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons and its holding value at the above valuation will be ₹25,000 crore as compared to its market cap of approx ₹16,500, which implies that the core business is available free of cost.”

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said the stock has been trading volatile in a consolidation range (₹840-₹570 spot zone) since Nov 2022. The recent bounce-back rally is facing resistance around the price resistance of ₹680 spot levels. “A decisive close above ₹680 is essential for a sustainable up move towards the upper band of the congestion range. Downside support is still placed around the ₹580-570 spot zone,” he added. Notably, Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, Noel Tata, is learnt to have asked the group's holding company to defer the board meeting scheduled for November 26. The board agenda was uploaded over the weekend, with less than a week to go before the meeting. Tata Sons is expected to defer the board meeting, and a fresh date will be decided soon.