Tata Chemicals shares extended their winning streak to a third consecutive session on Tuesday, surging more than 9 per cent in intraday trade amid developments surrounding the proposed listing of Tata Sons as per the RBI rules. Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Group.

Tata Chemicals stock opened 7 per cent higher at ₹656 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹668.90, up 9.12 per cent. In the past three sessions, the counter has gained nearly 11 per cent.

Notably, the listing of Tata Sons under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-layer NBFC norms has been at the centre of debate.

As of 3 PM, Tata Chemicals shares were trading firmly in the green at ₹648, up nearly 6 per cent. More than 12 million shares of the chemicals manufacturer had changed hands on the NSE. Tata Chemicals stake in Tata Sons Tata Chemicals holds a stake in Tata Sons, with the Street anticipating that listing of the holding company could lead to value unlocking. According to data shared by SBI Securities, Tata Chemicals holds 10,237 shares of Tata Sons as of March 2026 (~2.5 per cent stake). READ MORE: RBI reiterates listing mandate for Tata Sons, seeks compliance with norms Earlier on Monday, the RBI in a communication to the Tata Group holding, reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with all regulatory requirements applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, including the mandatory stock market listing.

In a letter addressed to Tata Sons’ chief financial officer, the central bank referred to the company’s October 6 communication seeking regulatory guidance to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. “In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company,” the letter said. The central bank's November 16 letter follows its September 11 decision to reject Tata Sons’ application seeking voluntary surrender of its registration as a core investment company (CIC).

Upper-layer NBFC Tata Sons was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022 under the RBI’s scale-based regulatory framework. Entities classified in this category are subject to enhanced regulatory requirements, including mandatory listing within three years of their classification. Noel Tata against Tata Sons' listing Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata, who currently chairs Tata Trusts, which owns over two-thirds of Tata Sons, is opposed to the listing, calling it a threat to the Tata way of working. The management of Tata Sons led by N Chandrasekaran, however, had in September approved a proposal for the listing in accordance with the law of the land.