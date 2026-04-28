Tata Chemicals up 9% on heavy volumes; board to mull dividend in Q4 results

On the BSE, Tata Chemicals shares were 7.7 per cent at ₹778.20, with a spurt in volume by more than 5.4 times.

Today is the second straight session when Tata Chemicals shares have moved northward, gaining more than 12 per cent in the period.

Over the past two and three years, Tata Chemicals shares have corrected 30 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, whereas the Nifty 50 index has delivered gains of 7 per cent and 33 per cent during the same periods.Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals has announced that a board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Along with the results, the board will also take up a proposal to recommend a dividend payout for the shareholders.Gaurav Sharma, head of equity commodity at Globe Capital, said that the Q4 is expected to be another mixed bag for the chemicals sectors as it continues to grapple with existing set of challenges. On Tata Chemicals, he said that the two-day stellar rally in the Tata Group stock just before the results indicates that the company could report surprise numbers."We have seen a very strong rally in Tata Chemicals over the last two days. Today's rally has taken the counter above the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), placed around ₹755, and the stock is now testing the 200-day exponential moving average as well. This is also an indication that there could be a positive surprise in Tata Chemicals' numbers," he said.