Tata Communications shares gain 3% on ₹400-cr commercial paper listing news

Although the counter has pared its gains partially, it conitnue to trade higher. At 11:25 AM, shares of Tata Communications were trading at ₹1,940, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,913.60 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 100 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 24,089.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Communications informed exchanges that it has issued and allotted commercial paper aggregating to ₹400 crore. The issue was made on June 15, 2026, with a maturity date of September 11, 2026. The face value per security is ₹5,00,000, and the discount rate is 7.05 per cent per annum. The commercial paper carries ISIN INE151A14305 and was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India on June 16, 2026, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

During the trading session, a combined ~0.5 million equity shares of Tata Communications—worth about ₹93 crore—changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At current market levels, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹55,210.20 crore.

In a separate announcement, the company also informed exchanges that its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing or other audio-visual means.

It is worth noting that Tata Communications shares are slated to trade ex-dividend later this week on Friday, June 19, 2026, following the company’s announcement of a dividend for its shareholders.

As per information available on the exchanges, the Tata Communications board has recommended a dividend of ₹17.5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each (i.e., 175 per cent) for approval of members at the 40th AGM. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after Friday, July 10, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.