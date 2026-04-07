Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate TCS’ net profit at an average of ₹13,918.6 crore, compared with ₹12,224 crore a year ago, up 13.86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, however, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to dip 0.92 per cent from ₹14,048 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹69,932.48 crore, on average, from ₹64,479 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 4 per cent from ₹67,087 crore in Q3FY26.

Meanwhile, analysts and investors will closely watch: Progress in agentic artificial intelligence (AI) over the last three months

The timeframe for convergence of growth with peers, and factors that could drive it

The impact of global capability centre (GCC) ramp-ups on company growth, and GCCs as a structural growth lever

Progress on planned data centre investments

Areas of strategic importance for inorganic investments, especially after acquisitions in the last two quarters

Margin aspirations amid elevated competitive intensity

Outlook on the US macro environment and updates on employee restructuring How will TCS fare in Q4FY26? Brokerages decode Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects 1.2 per cent growth in constant currency (CC), including 0.8 per cent organic growth and a 40 basis point (bps) contribution from the Coastal Cloud acquisition. International business is expected to outperform, while India revenue may decline marginally. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins are likely to remain stable at 25.3 per cent, with wage revision and Coastal Cloud-related headwinds potentially offset by rupee depreciation.

Analysts estimate deal total contract value (TCV) at $9–10 billion, lower on a Y-o-Y basis. However, the base quarter had benefited from a large deal renewal. Deal TCV is expected to decline 22 per cent Y-o-Y and remain stable Q-o-Q. There were also no mega-deal closures in the quarter. The focus will be on management’s renewed aggression and investments to accelerate growth. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The brokerage expects TCS to post 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC revenue growth, with international business also growing 1.5 per cent. Inorganic contribution from Coastal Cloud, reflecting a two-month impact in Q4, is likely to be around 0.3 per cent.

Deal pipeline is expected to stay healthy, while commentary on demand, technology budgets, AI data centres, BFSI, and deal wins will be key. The brokerage expects Ebit margin to remain stable Q-o-Q at 25.1 per cent, with currency support helping absorb wage headwinds and the absence of one-offs. Recent acquisitions such as ListEngage and Coastal Cloud are likely to support near-term growth, with synergies being a key monitorable. Emkay Global Financial Services: Analysts expect 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q growth in USD revenue, after factoring in a 30 bps cross-currency tailwind. Ebit margin is likely to expand 20 bps Q-o-Q to 27.5 per cent, supported by rupee depreciation.