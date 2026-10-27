Tata Consumer Products gains 4% after Q2 show; margin recovery keenly eyed

Tata Consumer Products share price: Tata group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major : Tata group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) saw a 4 per cent rise in its stock in Tuesday's trading session following an in-line performance for the September quarter.

Tata Consumer Products' shares opened higher at ₹962.70 on the BSE as against the last close of ₹936.60 and soon extended gains to hit the day's high of ₹976.30, thereby clocking a 4.2 per cent intraday rise.

The Tata group company posted its Q2 results for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) post-market hours on Monday.

Tata Consumer Products Q2 snapshot

Tata Consumer posted a consolidated profit of ₹470 crore, recording a growth of 15.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of a 14 per cent revenue growth to ₹5,661 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 recover from opening lows; Sensex down 50 pts, Nifty near 22,757 Sustained momentum in growth businesses led by Sampann, NourishCo, and better-than-expected growth in the salt business helped drive sales. Ebitda margins for the quarter under review came in at 13.8 per cent, higher than 13.5 per cent recorded in the same period last year. JM Financial said that margins were in line as weakness in India margins was offset by better margins in the international/non-branded business. Tata Consumer has taken calibrated tea price hikes of 8-10 per cent since Q1FY27, in line with cost inflation. Additionally, salt price was hiked 13 per cent to pass on the cost inflation. Improving margin in international business and better growth in capital foods will drive margin expansion, said Elara Capital. Meanwhile, management is focused on margin expansion in FY27. "Expect 40bps margin rise for FY27E."

Going ahead, JM Financial analysts also expect margin delivery to improve, with full benefits of the price hikes in tea and salt to be seen in Q3FY27 and stable international and non-branded business profitability. Should you buy Tata Consumer? Analysts remain positive on Tata Consumer Products, even as brokerages have lowered their price targets amid concerns over margin recovery, input cost pressures and a broader derating in the consumer sector. JM Financial said, "We have trimmed target multiple to 43x (52x earlier) given the broader sector derating and volatility in margin delivery," as it rolled forward valuation to Sep’28E to yield a revised target price of ₹1,065 (earlier ₹1,225). Following a +18 per cent correction in the past three months, valuations are below their long-term average and restrict further downside. Hence, JM Financial maintains an ADD rating. The pace of recovery in India margins will be key to watch going forward, it observed.