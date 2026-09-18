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Tata Group market capitalisation tumbles amid Noel Tata comments

TCS led the decline, erasing ₹30,754 crore in market value, while shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Technologies and Tata Elxsi also fell sharply on Friday amid the row

Tata Sons, bombay house, Tata group
Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 8:46 PM IST
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Tata group stocks on Friday lost nearly ₹39,000 crore in market value owing to strong differences in the Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday, when Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a five-year term was described as “illegal”.
 
The “illegal” description came from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.
 
The losses and the comment directly conflicted with the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group’s backing of Tata Sons’ listing after a Reserve Bank of India mandate.
 
The Nifty Tata 25 Cap Index was down 1.12 per cent when the Nifty 50 was up 0.33 per cent.
 
Market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the losses, wiping out ₹30,754 crore in market value as its share price dropped 3.9 per cent to ₹2,105.
 
Tata Chemicals also saw intense selling, falling 11 per cent to ₹693.25.
 
Other group technology and manufacturing players such as Tata Technologies (down 4.8 per cent to ₹722.45) and Tata Elxsi (down 3.4 per cent to ₹3,266.7) too were deep in the red. 
 
Meanwhile, Infosys, the stock with the highest weighting in the Nifty information-technology (IT) index, fared better, closing 0.7 per cent, down at ₹1,051.4.
 
“Markets naturally recoil from leadership friction at the apex, but the Tata group is an institution built on systemic resilience, not individual personalities. While this boardroom standoff over governance and the IPO (initial public offering) mandate creates short-term ripples, the structural foundations of the conglomerate are robust enough to weather the storm and protect long-term stakeholder value,” said Anish Teli, managing partner, QED Capital Advisors.
 
The losses tracked broader weak sentiment across the Nifty IT index, the worst-performing major index at the day’s close. It tumbled ₹23,945 crore in market capitalisation, closing 1.03 per cent down at 28,854.55.
 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Tata group index lagged the Nifty 50 index, losing ₹3.8 trillion in market capitalisation, representing about a 3 per cent average drop.
 
Heavyweights like TCS have surrendered 33.4 per cent YTD, pulling down the group value despite pockets of resilience.
 
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Topics :Tata groupnoel tataN Chandrasekaran

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

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