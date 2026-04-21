Tata Group's Nelco shares jump 13% on Q4 profit turnaround, revenue up 17%

Shares of Nelco, a Tata Group satellite communication company, surged over 13 per cent to hit a high of ₹767.25 on the BSE after the company posted a strong rebound in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Around 10:50 AM, Nelco's share price was trading 9.32 per cent higher at ₹738, compared to the previous session's close of ₹675.15 on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoting at 79,102.75 levels, up by 582.45 points or 0.74 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,683 crore. The stock has recovered nearly 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹502.4 touched on March 30, 2026. The stock has recorded its biggest single-day gain since December 2024.

Nelco Q4 results highlights In the Q4FY26, Nelco posted a net profit of ₹1.1 crore , marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹4.04 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹79.2 crore, up from ₹67.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, for the full FY26, the company's net profit declined 65 per cent to ₹3.32 crore, compared to ₹9.53 crore in FY25. Annual revenue increased marginally to ₹306.60 crore, as against ₹304.87 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share, a rate of 10 per cent, on equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.