Tata group stock Tejas Networks zooms 13% on ₹1,537-cr order win from TCS

Tata stock Tejas Network witnessed a massive 13 per cent spike in its shares following an order win from a fellow group company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), amounting to ₹1,537 crore.

Tejas Networks' share price opened at ₹540.60 on the BSE today as against the last closing price of ₹510.85 apiece. Soon after it rallied to the intraday peak of ₹576.80, up 12.90 per cent from previous close.

It remained among the most active stocks on the bourses today as a cumulative 20.9 million shares of the Tata group stock had changed hands as of 10 AM.

Tejas Network order win details

According to an exchange filing shared by the company, it has received a letter of intent on August 27, 2026, from TCS for supply of RAN equipment, accessories and installation materials for BSNL 4G mobile network for 18,685 sites, valued at ₹1,537 crore.

The current order is more than Tejas Network's order book at end of the June quarter (Q1 FY27) at ₹1,529 crore. The company added that detailed purchase order for the same would be issued by TCS to the company, in due course. During the recently-concluded quarter, the company's revenue almost doubled to ₹402 crore from ₹202 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Despite this robust show, the company failed to report a profit. Its net loss grew marginally on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to ₹202 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹194 crore in the same period last year. Tejas Networks stock: Tech view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the stock has seen a sharp spike today after consolidating in a narrow range for the past few sessions, while holding above its 200-DMA, which is placed around the ₹470 level.