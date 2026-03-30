Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland slip up to 9%; what's making Street nervous?

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland share price today

Shares of commercial vehicles (CV) makers Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland continued to remain under pressure, falling up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

Tata Motors slipped 9 per cent to ₹389.05, while Ashok Leyland skid 5 per cent to ₹155.50 on the BSE in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and BSE Auto index were down 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

With today’s decline, the market price of Tata Motors has corrected 24 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹508.95 touched on February 27, 2026. The stock price of Ashok Leyland is down 28 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹215.35 touched on February 11, 2026.

Why are commercial vehicles stocks under pressure? The BSE Auto index has corrected 15 per cent since the start of the West Asia war on February 28, 2026, till date. From a macro perspective, the war resulted in Brent surging sharply from $73/barrel pre-war to reaching a high of ~$120/barrel and now hovering around $113-115/barrel, a meaningful spike of 50 per cent plus. Brent’s March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $114.95 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. A sharp spike in oil prices can have a cascading impact on Inflation, GDP Growth, Current Account Deficit, Currency, and Bond yields. Every $10/barrel increase in crude oil raises India's current account deficit (CAD) by 35-50 bps of GDP, adds 20-25 bps to headline CPI inflation (via fuel and transport costs), dampens GDP growth by 15-20 bps, and exerts depreciation pressure on the rupee, according to analysts at Axis Securities.

Furthermore, the ongoing West Asia conflict also poses near-term risks to the CV demand cycle led by potential domestic disruptions. In a scenario of an extended war, higher inflation would result in narrowing the room for any potential rate cut the Reserve Bank India (RBI) would have otherwise undertaken, the brokerage firm said. Meanwhile, on the back of improving freight demand and peak utilization levels, demand momentum in CVs has also remained strong, and we expect the top three CV OEMs to post ~19 per cent aggregate volume growth for the month of March 2026, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the auto sector update.