Tata Motors CV stock fall 7% fom day's high; Mgt flags margin pressure

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle share price

The management of Tata Motors Ltd , the commercial vehicle arm of Tata Motors, will likely trade off profitability for volumes in months ahead, aiming to protect demand for its commercial vehicles despite input cost pressures.

During its call with analysts after the announcement of the January to March quarter (Q4) results of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Tata Motors management said the company witnessed a 100-basis point impact of raw material inflation in Q4FY26. It expects the impact to be larger in Q1FY27.

"We took a 2-per cent price hike in April but have chosen not to pass through the full cost increase to protect demand momentum," the management said.

Notably, TMCV witnessed CV demand momentum holding up in April 2026 with medium-to-heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) retail sales up 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Given this, the management has taken a conscious call to not pass on the full commodity price hikes, but undertake cost control measures to protect margins. On the bourses, Tata Motors CV share price opened 2.7 per cent higher (₹396.3) but erased all gains to fall 4.3 per cent intraday. At 9:48 AM, TMCV shares were down 1.6 per cent compared to a 0.22-per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. Tata Motors CV avoids FY27 growth guidance Though TMCV guided for a mid-high single-digit outlook in Q1FY27, it provided no specific guidance for FY27.

It said it would track the growth trajectory on a quarter-by-quarter basis as it remains watchful of the expected fuel (diesel) price increase and its potential impact on freight demand. Separately, TMCV said exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region need to be recalibrated as there have been no shipments in West Asia since the war broke out two months ago. "We, however, expect the 70,000-unit order for Yodha and Ultra T.7 from Indonesia would be key to compensate for MENA weakness," the management said. Lastly, the management highlighted that all the substantive regulatory approvals have been received for Iveco acquisition, with only 2 financial regulatory approvals pending with France and Spain.

TMCV expects to close the Iveco deal by Q2FY27. Tata Motors Q4FY26 results That said, Tata Motors CV reported a revenue of ₹24,452 crore in Q4FY26, rising 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y and around 20 per cent Q-o-Q. Raw material costs surged 24.3 per cent on year to reach ₹17,050 crore, cornering 69.7 per cent of the revenue. Operationally, TMCV’s Ebitda increased 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y/26.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3,307 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 13.5 per cent from 14.8 per cent. Its reported net profit came at ₹2,406 crore, up from ₹2,380 crore seen last year.

TMCV share price outlook: Buy, sell, hold? Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target price: ₹600 Given the macro-led uncertainties and Tata Motor CV’s cautious stance on commercial vehicle demand outlook in FY27, we cut FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by around 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. We have also lowered our March 2027 share price target to ₹600 (from ₹700) as we trim valuation multiple to 14x FY28 EV/Ebitda (vs 16x). However, we still prefer 2Ws/CVs over Pvs, led by durable replacement-led demand cycle, and thus maintain ‘Buy’ rating. Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target price: ₹416 Demand outlook for the domestic CV industry has turned cautious post the ongoing geopolitical dynamics and the impact it may have on the Indian economy, with likely margin pressure in the near term.