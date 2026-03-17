Tata Motors gains 2% on price hike; stock outperforms market in 2026

Tata Motors share price today

Share price of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles) was up 2 per cent at ₹446.50 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company announced a 1.5 per cent price hike across its vehicle portfolio effective April 1, 2026.

However, in the month of March 2026, the stock price of the Tata Group commercial vehicles manufacturers declined 13 per cent till Monday. It had hit a record high of ₹508.95 on February 27, 2026.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Tata Motors CV has outperformed the market by gaining 5 per cent, as compared to 11.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 09:27 AM on Tuesday, Tata Motors was quoting 1 per cent higher at ₹441.40, as against 0.14 per cent decline in the benchmark index. A combined 1.7 million share changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Why Tata Motors stock price outperformed market? Tata Motors is India’s largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. The company operates in India and South Korea, with a global presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries. Tata Motors on Monday, March 16, 2026 after market hours announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2026.

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. The increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing. This price hike will help the company to mitigate rising input costs, focusing on profitable growth rather than market share alone. With continued demand momentum perspective the brokerage firm ICICI Securities said they remain positive on the company. Tata Motors wins orders of over 5,000 buses from STUs On March 13, 2026, Tata Motors said it won cumulative orders of more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across the country.

The cumulative orders spans a wide range of Tata Motors’ passenger mobility solutions including Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime, Tata LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822 variants. These buses and bus chassis are configured for intercity, long-haul and intra city operations. On February 10, Tata Motors said it entered into an agreement to supply 70,000 CVs for deployment in Indonesia through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia. According to industry insiders, this is the largest single order secured by any CV manufacturer in the country. The company did not disclose the order value or the delivery timeline.

Tata Motors will supply 35,000 units each of the Yodha pick-up and the Ultra T.7 truck, the company said. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, to be used to support agricultural activities and rural logistics, including farm to market transportation and regional goods movement across the country, it added. Brokerages view on Tata Motors According to the company's management, underlying demand remains robust, led by improving freight rates (+2-5 per cent post GST 2.0), rising E-way bill volumes (+23 per cent YoY), and improving transporter profitability, thus accelerating replacement demand. Commodity headwinds (~50bps margin impact each in Q3/Q4) have largely been mitigated via ~1 per cent portfolio-wide price hikes taken in January 2026, with continued focus on margins with price hikes and sustained reduction in discounts.