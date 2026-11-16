Tata Motors PV shares plunge 9% after Q2 results; brokerages cut target

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell nearly 9 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results. Brokerages remained largely positive on the stock despite tepid quarterly results.

The company's counter at 09:24 AM was trading 7.8 per cent lower at ₹266 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.24 per cent at 25,250.90. In intraday trade, the stock fell 8.7 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹262 per share.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q2FY27 result

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,451 crore from continuing operations for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), narrowing from a loss of ₹6,368 crore a year earlier, as recovering Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes helped offset restructuring costs and asset impairments.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 34 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹96,920 crore from ₹72,349 crore, supported by a recovery at JLR following the cyberattack-related disruption in the year-ago quarter and strong growth in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business. The company incurred exceptional charges of ₹6,738 crore during the quarter, primarily comprising employee separation costs and asset impairments. On a reported basis, the company posted a consolidated net loss compared with a profit of ₹76,170 crore a year earlier. However, the year-ago figure included a substantial exceptional gain arising from the demerger of its commercial vehicle (CV) business, making the reported profit figures not directly comparable.

Brokerages on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Elara Capital The brokerage noted that in Q2FY27 , Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles consolidated revenue rose 34 per cent y-o-y. Weak JLR profitability and a one-off restructuring charge weighed on the print. “We expect India business to be a key beneficiary of BEV penetration increasing in India from 8 per cent currently to 18 per cent in FY30E. At JLR a weak global demand scenario and elevated competition from China rivals in the luxury segment are negatives,” it said. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel rallies 3%, nears record high; Voda Idea, Jio Platforms up 2% Elara Securities retained its ‘Accumulate’ rating on Tata Motors PV but cut its target price to ₹314 from ₹338, while maintaining its valuation multiples for JLR and the India PV business.

Nuvama The brokerage noted that India PV revenue soared 53 per cent, above its estimate, led by higher-than-expected realisation. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ call for the stock with a reduced target price of ₹360 Nuvama added that India PV revenue is expected to grow at an 18 per cent compound annual growth rate over FY26–29E, led by launches and healthy demand. By FY30, TMPV plans to expand its portfolio to 15 nameplates with six new products, including the Avinya range, two new ICE and two new EVs In line with this strategy, two new nameplates are slated for launch in FY27E. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty near 25,200; realty, metal indices down 1% It added that JLR’s performance was weak in FY26, led by a cyberattack incident, which led to sharp production cuts. Discontinuance of Jaguar models and market share loss in China due to intense competition and increased luxury tax