Tata Motors PV stock crashes 10% intra-day; sharpest intraday fall since Oct'25

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price: Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) tanked 10 per cent to ₹355 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the process, the stock recorded its sharpest intra-day decline since the spin-off of commercial vehicle (CV) business on October 14, 2025.

However, the stock erased some losses by close and ended 8.2 per cent lower at ₹361.50 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex closed 0.45 per cent higher at 77,155.62 levels. The average trading volumes in the Tata Motors PV counter jumped over six-fold. A combined 55.28 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE, data showed. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹294.15 on March 30, 2026.

However, in the past six months, Tata Motors PV has outperformed the market by gaining 4.4 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 8.8 per cent and BSE Auto index slipped 3.5 per cent during the same period, data shows. Why did Tata Motors PV share price crash on Wednesday? Wednesday's fall in the Tata Motors PV stock price, said Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments, was on account of a business update by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) that pegged its financial year 2026-27 (FY27) revenue at £26 billion, up nearly 13 per cent from £23 billion seen in FY26. Meanwhile, EBIT margins are seen rising to 4 per cent from >0 per cent in the last fiscal.

"This update has not gone down well with the markets. It is a knee-jerk reaction to the numbers and the projections. That said, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the company and the fall in the stock price should be used to buy the stock from a long-term perspective," Shah said. Tata Motors PV annual report analysis In its latest annual report, Tata Motors PV has projected industry-leading growth in FY27, driven by a strong pipeline of new vehicle launches, a multi-powertrain strategy covering ICE, EV, and CNG’s, and deeper operational collaboration with JLR. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran highlighted that despite global geopolitical and supply chain uncertainties, Tata Motors PV remains confident due to rising consumer demand, expanding manufacturing capabilities, continued EV leadership with over 92,000 EV sales in FY26, and cumulative EV sales crossing 250,000 units.

Looking ahead, domestic demand continues to sustain, led by growth in SUVs, CNG and EV. However, geopolitical developments remain a key monitorable to mitigate potential supply-side and commodity price risks. The management said the company will ramp up production to meet demand. They expect to build on the strong momentum of H2 and continue to deliver profitable and industry-beating growth in FY27, supported by a robust demand pipeline, planned pipeline of new products, and established multi-powertrain strategy, whilst mitigating margin headwinds through structural cost reductions. Up for the challenge Meanwhile, looking ahead, JLR remains resilient and well placed to address the geopolitical, inflationary and regulatory challenges the industry faces. Investment spend is planned to remain at £18 billion over the five year period from FY24. The management said the company will continue to step-up growth at JLR, by leveraging House of Brands in focused markets, with flawless delivery of exciting launches over next 18 months. The company will reduce breakeven volumes towards 300K in two years by focusing on £1.7 billion of savings from Enterprise Missions.