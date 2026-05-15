Tata Motors PV stock up 8% post Q4 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) share price

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) rallied 8 per cent to ₹366.60 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The stock price of the Tata Group company has bounced back 25 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹294.15 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 10:05 AM; Tata Motors PV was quoting 4.4 per cent higher at ₹353.75, as compared to 0.51 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold. A combined 20.27 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Tata Motors PV – Q4 results, outlook Tata Motors PV Q4FY26 reported strong recovery. Consolidated revenue for Q4FY26 stood at ₹1.05 trillion, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) with EBITDA at ₹14,985 crore and EBITDA margins at 14.2 per cent. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motor’s overseas luxury PV arm, reported EBITDA margins of 14 per cent. Indian PV business EBITDA margins came in at 6.9 per cent (up 150 bps QoQ). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹5,783 crore. There was an exceptional item of around ₹110 crore which positively affected PAT for the quarter.

Performance reflected a sharp divergence between its India Passenger Vehicle business and Jaguar Land Rover, with strong domestic demand and record volumes offset by significant global and operational headwinds at JLR. On a full year basis, the profitability was impacted by several headwinds at JLR, including cyber incident, tariffs, China luxury tax, VME pressures and adverse commodities, Tata Motors PV said. Looking ahead, global geopolitical and regulatory challenges will need to be monitored for supply-chain risks and cost headwinds. The management said the company will leverage on healthy demand and continue to deliver profitable and industry-beating growth in domestic business, whilst mitigating the margin headwinds through structural cost reductions. “We will continue to step-up growth at JLR, by leveraging House of Brands in focused markets, with flawless delivery of exciting launches over next 18 months,” the management said.

Brokerages view on Tata Motors PV post Q4 results Tata Motors PV’s domestic business continues to witness a robust demand following the rollout of GST 2.0. and will help drive growth through new product interventions and strong marketing actions further supported by growth in SUVs, CNG and EV. The company however refrained from giving any guidance on JLR amidst challenging macro scenario, which ICICI Securities believe will be an overhang on the stock and shall keep stock price appreciation under check. The company’s Q4 performance has certainly been ahead of estimates, both in India and JLR. While the Indian PV demand outlook remains positive, the company is expected to see margin pressure in the near term, given the material surge in input costs. Further, JLR continues to face multiple headwinds, both on the demand and cost front, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the result update.