Analysts at JM Financial continue to back Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) and have reaffirmed their 'Buy' call on the Tata Group's stock after the Investor Day, citing the company's ambitious FY28 targets, focus on profitable growth, and long-term value creation strategy.

At its Investor Day, TMCV outlined key aspirations for FY28, including achieving around 40 per cent domestic commercial vehicle market share compared with 35.7 per cent in FY26, delivering double-digit Ebitda margins through the cycle and margins in the teens during upcycles, generating free cash flow of 7–9 per cent of revenue, attaining RoCE of 30–35 per cent post the IVECO integration, and growing its non-cyclical businesses at around 1.5 times the pace of its cyclical business.

While management has guided for high single-digit industry growth in FY27, JM Financial continues to factor in volume growth of 5.5 per cent and 7.9 per cent for FY27E and FY28E, respectively. Nitin Agrawal and Sahil Malik, analysts at JM Financial, however, remain watchful of the impact of price hikes—around 2 per cent in April 2026 and 2.5 per cent from July 2026—as well as elevated diesel prices on demand. On the profitability front, TMCV reiterated its focus on profitable growth. JM Financial has tweaked its Ebitda margin estimates while revising its target price to ₹475 from ₹465 earlier, based on 13x FY28E EV/Ebitda.

Amid this, Tata Motors shares rose 3.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹415.90 on the NSE on Wednesday, June 24. At 10:36 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹415, up 3.74 per cent from its previous close. The assigned target price implies an upside of 14.45 per cent from the current market price. Industry outlook remains constructive; near-term risks manageable According to JM, management remains positive on the long-term CV outlook, supported by healthy GDP growth, infrastructure spending, rising e-commerce penetration, healthy fleet economics, and an expanding vehicle parc. The MHCV parc has increased to 4.5mn–5mn vehicles and is expected to add another ~1mn vehicles over the next four years, providing a strong demand base even without replacement demand. GST-led freight efficiencies continue to support multi-axle truck demand.

READ | Tata Motors CV biz switches gear from trucks to wider mobility highway Near-term headwinds include elevated diesel prices, commodity inflation, geopolitical disruptions, and potential interest rate hikes; however, management believes these remain manageable. The company also expects EV adoption in CVs to inflect from FY27, aided by improving TCO parity, supportive regulations, dedicated financing, and expanding charging infrastructure, said the brokerage. Non-cyclical businesses and exports to drive resilience According to the brokerage, the company's non-cyclical businesses grew 1.6x faster than the core cyclical business in FY26, supporting margin resilience. The downstream ecosystem, analysts said, continues to strengthen through Tata Genuine Parts, DuraFit, and ProLife, with spare parts and services penetration doubling since FY21. Management, meanwhile, remains focused on expanding these businesses given their superior profitability.

On exports, the company remains positive on Africa and sees meaningful recovery potential in the Middle East once geopolitical disruptions ease. ASEAN remains relatively underpenetrated, although recent Indonesia orders, JM Financial said, could provide an entry point for future expansion. IVECO acquisition on track; significant synergy opportunities highlighted The IVECO transaction, analysts said, remains on track for completion by Q2FY27. Management highlighted strong product and pricing complementarities between the two businesses, with the acquisition providing access to LATAM and strengthening Tata Motors’ presence across three of the fastest-growing CV regions globally—LATAM, Africa, and Asia (ex-China). In Q1CY26, IVECO reported healthy growth in buses and FPT, while truck demand improved in Europe but remained weak in LATAM. Management expects CY26 performance to be better than CY25. Synergy opportunities include cross-selling products across markets and sourcing and procurement, highlighted the brokerage.