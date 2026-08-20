Tata Motors stock rebounds 22% from June low, nears record high

Tata Motors – Outlook

Commenting on the outlook, Tata Motors in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the business enters FY27 with sound fundamentals and a competitive portfolio. Industry growth is expected to be more moderate than in FY26, reflecting a higher base and some near-term uncertainties in the external environment.

The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport. The business is well placed to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in the capabilities and technologies that will sustain its competitiveness over the longer term, Tata Motors said.

The name of the company was changed from TML Commercial Vehicles to Tata Motors with effect from October 29, 2025, on demerger of the commercial vehicles business from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors).