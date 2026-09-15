Tata Sons listing eyed: Tata group stocks zoom up to 20%; check top gainers

Tata group shares price movement

Tata group shares hogged the limelight in Tuesday's trade and rallied up to 20 per cent in intra-day deals on the BSE amid expectations of Tata Sons' listing.

Why are Tata group stocks in focus?

As per media sources, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC), which could pave way for possible listing of entity and thereby unlock value.

Tata Chemicals’ holding in Tata Sons is 2.5 per cent. Going by the rough-cut valuation, hypothetically the investment value could be ₹10,000-15,000 crore, as per various analysis available in the media, ICICI Securities said in a note. Note that Tata Chemicals' current market cap is ₹15,000 crore, thus offers significant value unlocking. However, the brokerage firm expects a prolonged legal battle. That said, the stock may remain in positive territory in the short term, it added. With the RBI’s rejection of Tata Sons' bid to shed its CIC status making a stock market listing increasingly difficult to avoid, attention is now turning to the legal and structural groundwork the salt-to-software conglomerate will need to complete before it can file for an initial public offering (IPO), the Business Standard reported. READ MORE

Tata Trusts (led by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust) are the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake. On meeting the minimum public shareholding (MPS) threshold, experts believe an offer for sale (OFS) route involving existing shareholders — rather than a fresh dilution — is the likely path. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which holds roughly 18.4 per cent stake, and has long pushed for a listing to ease its own debt load, is seen as a natural candidate for such an OFS, allowing Tata Sons to meet compliance requirements without loosening the Trusts' grip on control, Business Standard reported quoting experts.