Proxy advisory firms have questioned the structure of the transaction, flagging concerns over related-party rules, valuation, financing and governance.
APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes business for ₹11,700 crore and Tata Steel Colors for ₹16,300 crore, taking the total consideration to ₹28,000 crore. Tata Steel, meanwhile, will acquire about 26.6 per cent of APL Apollo from its promoters at ₹2,100 a share for ₹15,510 crore in three tranches, followed by an open offer for up to 26 per cent at ₹2,301.40 a share. It has acquired the first tranche of about 9.9 per cent through a block deal.
APL Apollo’s board approved the asset acquisition on November 22, before Tata Steel acquired any shares in the company. This seemingly places the transaction outside the related-party rules, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) said.