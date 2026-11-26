The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may look into the structure of the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal to assess whether it could compromise minority shareholders’ interests, amid questions over governance and the applicability of related-party transaction (RPT) rules, according to people familiar with the matter.

The regulator is looking at whether the various legs of the transaction should be assessed together under the RPT framework, including APL Apollo’s acquisition of Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses, Tata Steel’s purchase of the promoters’ stake in APL Apollo and the contract-manufacturing arrangement with promoter-linked SG Spectra.

“The deal could have been structured simply if the objective was to only take control. The promoters’ stake could have been bought directly and then followed with the open offer. Instead, a day after announcing the transfer of the tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo, the stake purchase was announced. This is what makes this a related-party transaction,” a person familiar with the matter said.

The regulator may look at the transaction from an investor-protection perspective, the person added. “The company will now have debt onto its books. The shareholders will get to vote when it goes to the AGM, but only if it is classified as a RPT,” a shareholder said. Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered until press time. Shares of both companies recovered on Thursday after sharp declines earlier in the week. Tata Steel ended at ₹163.35 apiece, up 2.67 per cent, after correcting more than 10.5 per cent through Wednesday. APL Apollo Tubes closed at ₹1,481, with modest gains, after falling more than 30 per cent earlier in the week since the deal announcement.

Proxy advisory firms have questioned the structure of the transaction, flagging concerns over related-party rules, valuation, financing and governance. APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes business for ₹11,700 crore and Tata Steel Colors for ₹16,300 crore, taking the total consideration to ₹28,000 crore. Tata Steel, meanwhile, will acquire about 26.6 per cent of APL Apollo from its promoters at ₹2,100 a share for ₹15,510 crore in three tranches, followed by an open offer for up to 26 per cent at ₹2,301.40 a share. It has acquired the first tranche of about 9.9 per cent through a block deal. APL Apollo’s board approved the asset acquisition on November 22, before Tata Steel acquired any shares in the company. This seemingly places the transaction outside the related-party rules, Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) said.

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) said Tata Steel should be considered a related party from November 23 and questioned whether the first tranche was kept below 10 per cent to avoid triggering the relevant norms. InGovern said it was not alleging any illegality but urged Sebi to apply the “purpose and effect” test, under which a transaction with an unrelated party could still be treated as a related-party transaction if it benefits a related party. APL Apollo’s board should explain how it satisfied itself that the acquisition price was fair, IiAS said. Disclosure of the full valuation report, including comparisons with listed peers, along with a fairness opinion, would help provide clarity, it added.

The proxy adviser also noted that Tata Steel had bought out BlueScope’s 50 per cent stake in Tata Steel Colors in December 2025 for ₹1,100 crore, valuing the company at about ₹2,200 crore. Tata Steel’s management, however, has said the two transactions are not comparable. “The board must explain why APL Apollo’s balance sheet is being used to finance a change in its own control. APL Apollo’s minority shareholders bear the cost of this structure. The selling promoter exits almost entirely,” IiAS said in its report. Proxy advisers have also questioned why Tata Steel is not building the capacity itself and has instead entered into a memorandum of understanding with promoter-group entity SG Spectra for exclusive contract manufacturing on undisclosed terms.